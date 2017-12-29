Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Under Armour worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $19,429,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 87.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,129 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) opened at $14.14 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $6,560.00 and a P/E ratio of 44.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/under-armour-inc-ua-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UA. DA Davidson cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Vetr cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.