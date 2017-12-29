Ultra Clean (UCTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,470,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,674 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $718.28, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.55%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Ronald D’ercole sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $64,422.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,241.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,188 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

