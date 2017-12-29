Two River Bancorp (TRCB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Two River Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0921019774142 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ TRCB) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,605. Two River Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $152.48, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Two River Bancorp alerts:

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Two River Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. sell-side analysts predict that Two River Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Two River Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

Two River Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two River Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two River Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gregory sold 10,000 shares of Two River Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,372.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two River Bancorp (TRCB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/two-river-bancorp-trcb-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-11.html.

Two River Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider. The Company’s segment is community banking operations. The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial loans, residential loans and consumer/installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals and individuals primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex and Union Counties, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Two River Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two River Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.