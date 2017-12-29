Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Trivago N.V. ADS ( TRVG ) opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Trivago N.V. ADS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/trivago-n-v-ads-trvg-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.