TriMas Corp (TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.78 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $192.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. TriMas posted sales of $185.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $192.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.85 million to $817.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $846.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $836.60 million to $869.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

TriMas (TRS) opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,240.00, a PE ratio of -37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. TriMas has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.85.

In related news, insider Paul Swart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $352,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $486,796 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TriMas by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,879,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,255 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

