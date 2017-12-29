Investors sold shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $24.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.79 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Growth ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Growth ETF traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $141.05

The company has a market capitalization of $32,020.00 and a PE ratio of 14.87.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4751 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Vanguard Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 167.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/traders-sell-shares-of-vanguard-growth-etf-vug-on-strength-vug.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.