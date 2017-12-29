Traders Sell Shares of Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Strength (KMB)

Traders sold shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $21.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.04 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $120.66

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42,620.00, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares during the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,551,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

