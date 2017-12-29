Traders Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $480.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $427.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $197.17

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Vetr downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $119,485.02, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.39. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 33,498 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $6,339,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 9,538 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $1,714,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,702 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 99.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.0% during the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $564,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

