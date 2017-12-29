Traders Buy Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) on weakness during trading on Friday. $57.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.35 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Health Care SPDR had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Health Care SPDR traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $82.68

The stock has a market capitalization of $16,770.00 and a PE ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Health Care SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Health Care SPDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 50,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

