Traders Buy Shares of Alerian MLP (AMLP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $63.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.85 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alerian MLP had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Alerian MLP traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $10.79

The stock has a market capitalization of $10,090.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 38.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 12.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

