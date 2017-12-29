Toll Brothers (TOL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.55 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,680.00, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $392,702.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $217,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,787 shares of company stock worth $3,172,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 89,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 118.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

