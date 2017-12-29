Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares (TIL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares (NASDAQ:TIL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8553865667995 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares (NASDAQ TIL) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $15.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Till Capital Ltd. – Restricted Voting Shares Company Profile

Till Capital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business, as well as operational services to facilitate the exit of those companies.

