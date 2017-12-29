ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($32.14) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.93 ($33.26).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €24.22 ($28.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,107,603 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €21.17 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($32.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $14,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 65.45.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts.

