The Coca-Cola (KO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2087666037132 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (KO) traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,297. The company has a market capitalization of $195,692.44, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 140.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/the-coca-cola-ko-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-30.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.