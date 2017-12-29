The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $56.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Jefferies Group set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE KO) opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $195,692.44, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 59.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

