The Bancorp (TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of The Bancorp ( NASDAQ TBBK ) opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 62,285 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $601,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 250,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $2,382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/the-bancorp-tbbk-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.