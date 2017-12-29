Tesco (TESO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.00

Media headlines about Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tesco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6934497129732 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Tesco alerts:

TESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Tesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Tesco ( NASDAQ:TESO ) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,356. Tesco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $173.00, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Tesco had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tesco will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesco news, CEO Fernando Rafael Assing sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $30,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,633 shares of company stock valued at $161,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tesco (TESO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/tesco-teso-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-00.html.

About Tesco

Tesco Corporation is a provider of technology-based solutions for drilling, servicing and completion of wells for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s operations consist of top drives and automated pipe handling equipment sales and rentals; aftermarket sales and services, and tubular services, including related products and accessories sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.