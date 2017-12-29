Tennant (TNC) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 254.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1,795.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 149,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,746,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after acquiring an additional 53,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant (TNC) opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,280.00, a PE ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Tennant has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.13 million. Tennant had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

