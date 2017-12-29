Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica Brasil earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.4724362690591 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.60 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE VIV ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 767,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,608. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $24,992.67, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/telefonica-brasil-viv-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.