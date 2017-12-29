Telaria (TLRA) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.10

Headlines about Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telaria earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.4727332034897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) opened at $4.01 on Friday. Telaria has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Telaria had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Telaria from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Telaria news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren Lee sold 93,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $380,129.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,033. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, formerly Tremor Video, Inc, is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company’s Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content (OTT) specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions.

