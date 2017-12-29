Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Director William B. Sechrest Sells 1,286 Shares of Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Director William B. Sechrest sold 1,286 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $29,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,358. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,082.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.51 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

