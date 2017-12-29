Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4835399887247 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SNDX) opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.80, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,304.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/syndax-pharmaceuticals-sndx-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.