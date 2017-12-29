Synacor (SYNC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synacor, Inc. is a provider of solutions for delivery of online content and services. Synacor clients including cable, telecom, satellite and consumer electronics companies, use Synacor’s Platform to deliver TV shows, movies, music, news, games, sports, email, tech support and other value-added services to their end-customers, across multiple connected devices. Its platform includes Website design and development, unified registration and login (single sign-on), billing integration, personalization, video delivery capability, content management system, household management, toolbar and television listings. Synacor, Inc. is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNC. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synacor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Synacor ( NASDAQ:SYNC ) opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Synacor has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Synacor by 558.3% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,649,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,638 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Synacor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Synacor in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synacor in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synacor by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

