SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $271.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities driven by sturdy capital position, an improved rate scenario, global expansion efforts and consistent growth in loans and deposits. Also, its focus on improving non-interest income is expected to support top-line growth. However, mounting operating expenses and domestic concentration will likely weigh on its performance in the near-term.”

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $217.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.93.

Shares of SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ SIVB ) opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $242.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,388.27, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.50. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $636,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $195,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $495,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,079.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,291 shares of company stock worth $4,558,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 525.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

