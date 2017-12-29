Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Super Micro Computer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ) remained flat at $$20.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 447,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/super-micro-computer-smci-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.