SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Duke Energy (DUK)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Duke Energy (DUK) opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58,783.95, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 117.49%.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Duke Energy by 122.4% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 63,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

