SunPower (SPWR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2017 – SunPower was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2017 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2017 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2017 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

12/1/2017 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2017 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SunPower Co. (SPWR) traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,596,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,446. The firm has a market cap of $1,226.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.76 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lesjak sold 23,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

