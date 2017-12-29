Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sundance Energy Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on Sundance Energy Australia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Iberia Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundance Energy Australia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia ( NASDAQ SNDE ) opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Sundance Energy Australia has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companys exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

