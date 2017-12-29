Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0532410057126 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT ) traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 37,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,976. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.05, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/summit-therapeutics-smmt-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.