StoneMor Partners (STON) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Media headlines about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6198290532631 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of StoneMor Partners (STON) opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. StoneMor Partners has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that StoneMor Partners will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded StoneMor Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. StoneMor Partners has an average rating of “Hold”.

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

