Stillwater Mining (SWC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News articles about Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stillwater Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the mining company an impact score of 44.4238216985664 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Stillwater Mining (NYSE SWC) remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,073. The company has a market capitalization of $2,190.00 and a PE ratio of 225.00. Stillwater Mining has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stillwater Mining Company Profile

Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting and refining of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) produced by mining a geological formation in south-central Montana, known as the J-M Reef. The Company operates through five segments: Mine Production, PGM Recycling, Canadian Properties, South American Properties and All Other.

