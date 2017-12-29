Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,171 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPG. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPG. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc ( NYSE:WPG ) opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $179.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.54 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 21.85%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

