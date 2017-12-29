Stifel Financial Corp Has $826,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 956,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $7,106.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

