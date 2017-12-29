Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7,988.16, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $385,936.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEC. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. MKM Partners set a $61.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

