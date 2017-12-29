Steris (STE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Steris (NYSE:STE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steris earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.2927264140163 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 207,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,984. Steris has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $7,512.67, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Steris had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Steris from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Steris from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Steris news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,200 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

