Sprott (SII) Shares Up 0.9%

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.34. 52,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 201,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The company has a market cap of $570.43, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds and Managed Accounts.

