Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6383034350387 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ SFST) opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.45, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.10%. sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $169,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

