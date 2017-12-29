Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sun Communities (SUI) Share Price

News headlines about Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Communities earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0244420210726 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,684. The stock has a market cap of $7,354.26, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 362.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $186,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sun-communities-sui-share-price.html.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.