Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nymox Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.9220463707385 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ NYMX) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 82,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, formerly Corporation Pharmaceutique Nymox, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing its drug candidate, NX-1207, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. The Company markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products.

