Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Capstar Financial (CSTR) Share Price

Media stories about Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capstar Financial earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.090888454582 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Capstar Financial (CSTR) opened at $21.34 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gaylon M. Jr. Lawrence bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $432,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,439 shares of company stock worth $2,682,699 in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking.

