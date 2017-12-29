Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Share Price

News articles about Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telephone & Data Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.551244689544 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 396,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,112. The stock has a market cap of $3,129.09, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.98. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

