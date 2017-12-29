Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Stock Price

News headlines about Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1069078056943 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 625,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,964. The stock has a market cap of $168.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANW. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

