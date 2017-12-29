Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adient (ADNT) Stock Price

News coverage about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 42.8078032016549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Adient (ADNT) traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. 502,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,356.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.13. Adient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Adient will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

In other Adient news, Chairman R Bruce Mcdonald sold 67,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $5,318,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cathleen A. Ebacher sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $204,471.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,525 shares of company stock worth $6,242,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

