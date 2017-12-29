Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aileron Therapeutics earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.9674953234016 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ ALRN) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 55,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

