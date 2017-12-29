Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Western Digital (WDC) Share Price

News coverage about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.1652742513337 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ WDC) traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. 2,302,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,946.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $352,219.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,834 shares in the company, valued at $931,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $393,676.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,039 shares of company stock worth $1,400,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-western-digital-wdc-share-price.html.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.