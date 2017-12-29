Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WebMD Health (WBMD) Stock Price

News headlines about WebMD Health (NASDAQ:WBMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WebMD Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the health services provider an impact score of 44.7407100431038 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WebMD Health (NASDAQ WBMD) traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. WebMD Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WebMD Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WebMD Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

