Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock Price

Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merck & Co., Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6252976308133 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,661. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $153,494.78, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.97%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

