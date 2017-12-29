Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Silica (SLCA) Stock Price

News headlines about U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Silica earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 44.8022388224973 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Silica from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Shares of U.S. Silica ( SLCA ) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,657.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $112,167.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,887.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford B. Casper sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $297,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,066.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $256,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-u-s-silica-slca-stock-price.html.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.