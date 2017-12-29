Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Polaris Industries (PII) Stock Price

Media headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5518862017422 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of Polaris Industries ( NYSE:PII ) traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $123.99. 354,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,870.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $2,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $1,013,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Polaris Industries (PII) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-polaris-industries-pii-stock-price.html.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.