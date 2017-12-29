Press coverage about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6437761736738 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) opened at $10.19 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nuveen-california-municipal-value-fund-nca-stock-price.html.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and California state income taxes, and in the case of California Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)-Free Income (NKX) the AMT applicable to individuals, by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within the state of California or certain United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.